Watch man’s hilarious reaction to finding large NYC rat walking on hood of car: ‘Don’t know where it went’

A man heading to an upstate New York wedding was in need of ‘road-dent insurance’ after finding that a large city rat had hitched a ride on his BMW car. Kevin Coop's viral social media video caught his hilarious reaction to finding the rat that had made its way from the busy streets of Brooklyn to a quiet upstate New York road.

A man heading to an upstate New York wedding was in need of ‘road-dent insurance’ after finding that a large city rat had hitched a ride on his BMW car. Kevin Coop's viral social media video caught his hilarious reaction to finding the rat that had made its way from the busy streets of Brooklyn to a quiet upstate New York road. Coop took the hilarious video while in Roscoe, New York, which is approximately two hours from New York City. 'I just got way upstate, and I brought a f****** rat with me from Brooklyn,' Coop said in the video. In the video, the hood riding rat is seen scampering up the hood of Coop's car before burying itself between the car's window shield. NEW YORK CITY HIRING NEW ‘RAT CZAR’ TO HELP WITH CITY'S LONG-RUNNING BATTLE AGAINST RODENTS 'Holy sh**!' Coop is heard exclaiming. 'Where did it go?' In a follow-up video, Coop is seen evaluating the engine of his car with the rat seen scurrying around. 'Eww,' a woman is heard yelling in the video. NYC PLAGUED WITH LARGE INCREASE IN RAT SIGHTINGS: REPORT 'I don't know where it went,' Coop is heard laughing. In his video, Coop did not say if the ‘mouse-termind’ managed to escape to its new life in upstate New York. The humorous video comes as New York City faces a continued spike in rat sightings, with a report released last fall noting the number of sightings has increased 70% compared to two years before. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has described rats as 'public enemy number one,' and City Council voted on a rat action plan in October 2022 to tackle the problem systematically. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In April, Adam's appointed Kathleen Corradi as New York City's first director of rodent mitigation, also referred to as a 'rat czar.' The job description called for someone who is 'somewhat bloodthirsty' and committed to 'wholesale slaughter' of the disease-ridden rodents. Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Read more:

FoxNews »

2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York LibertyThe 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York LibertyThe 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

WATCH: Woman slaps cop, then screams 'Walmart is racist' while getting restrained at New York storeDespite claims on social media, police say the incident did not involve shoplifting, and the woman in question was experiencing 'a mental health issue.'

New Study Reveals How Climate Crisis Exacerbated New York FloodingThe deluge flooded streets with nearly five feet of water, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.

New exhibit in New York pays tribute to Dorothy Liebes, who popularized blingy, colorful textilesNew York City has opened a new exhibit dedicated to Dorothy Liebes, a weaver and designer who popularized color, textile, and bling for decades in the 20th century.

Today’s Top News: Gaetz Moves to Oust McCarthy, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.