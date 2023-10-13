Watch live: NASA launches Psyche mission

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is seen at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Psyche mission, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study it's composition.

The Psyche mission will arrive at the metallic asteroid — also known as M-type, and it’s the largest in the solar system — in 2029 and study it in orbit for about two years. "Psyche is something of the poster child of the M-type asteroids," Dr. Zoe Landsman, science adviser to the Exolith Laboratory at the University of Central Florida,."Of a group of weird and mysterious asteroids, it is the biggest, weirdest, and most mysterious.

Of course, asteroid mining is still an object of science fiction, but some futurists and even some companies hope that will eventually change. And metallic asteroids like Psyche are on their mind.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Journey to a Metal-Rich World: NASA’s Psyche Is Ready to Launch - NASAThe spacecraft is targeting an Oct. 12 liftoff atop a Falcon Heavy rocket. Its destination, a metal-rich asteroid, may tell us more about how planets form.

Watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch NASA's Psyche asteroid mission todayMichael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

NASA's Psyche Mission Is About to Launch: Watch Live!The Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Watch Live as SpaceX Launches NASA's $1 Billion Psyche Mission to a Metal WorldThe Psyche spacecraft is set for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy on Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET, weather permitting.

Watch SpaceX launch NASA’s historic Psyche missionNASA and SpaceX will soon launch the Psyche mission, which will travel to the asteroid Psyche and orbit the metal world.

NASA and SpaceX targeting Oct. 13 to launch mission to metallic asteroid PsycheNASA is preparing to launch another asteroid mission next week called Psyche.