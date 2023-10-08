Watch: Kittle scores on trick play for 2nd TD vs. Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle (85) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

After a nice punt return by Ray-Ray McCloud, the 49ers had a short field to go, leading 7-0 early in the second quarter. On the first play of the drive from the Dallas 38-yard line, Brock Purdy handed the ball off to Christian McCaffrey, who ran right and pitched it to Deebo Samuel. Then Samuel quickly pitched it to a right-rolling Purdy to complete the flea-flicker.

Kittle sold a block before breaking downfield and past the Cowboys’ defense. Jourdan Lewis rushed to catch up to Kittle for an unsuccessful attempt to punch the ball out of the tight end’s arms. The score was Kittle’s second of the game after he entered the game with no touchdowns through the 49ers’ first four games (all wins). His first touchdown was a 19-yard catch on a deep cross on the 49ers’ first drive of the game. headtopics.com

Read more:

mercnews »

49ers' Brock Purdy, George Kittle connect for 19-yard TD against Cowboys - ESPNOn Sunday Night Football, the Niners took an early lead over the Cowboys with a smooth touchdown pass.

What to watch in Sunday’s prime-time showdown between Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ersThe Cowboys face the 49ers Sunday night in the NFL’s first true showdown of the season. The 49ers are 4-0. The Cowboys are 3-1. Both are Super Bowl contenders

Cowboys at 49ers: How to watch Micah Parsons on Sunday Night Football, FREE live streamGet breaking news on Pennsylvania high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: Watch live NFL football for free (10/8/23)Stream movies and TV live online.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch Sunday Night Football for freeDo you need a Dallas Cowboys versus San Francisco 49ers live stream? Find out where to watch Sunday Night Football.

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBCIt's Week 5 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Cowboys vs. 49ers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.