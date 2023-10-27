Watch: Illusionist David Copperfield Claims He Will ‘Make the Moon Disappear’

“It’s taken 30 years of work, that’s literally 30 years of our lives to develop it,” he said. “And there’s multiple methods to make it work and I’m collaborating with Save the Children, an amazing organization, to show the world the difference one person can make.”

“If one person can make the moon disappear from the sky, imagine how together we can make poverty and hunger and danger disappear for our children on earth.” Copperfield, a 21-time Emmy Award winner, plans to pull off the illusion in February 2024, and said that rehearsals are “going well.”

“In fact, I’ve been testing them the past few months and people have reported seeing strange things in the sky at night, all around the country,” he told the TODAY hosts. “So, if anybody in the home sees anything weird up in the sky, please let me know by tagging me on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook.” headtopics.com

The Guinness World Record-holding entertainer also said he’ll be giving some people a chance to see the event happen in real life. “We’re going to have a contest for people to actually win a chance to see the moon vanish live and in person and we’ll reveal more about that over the next few months on my socials.

