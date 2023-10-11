WATCH: Former Connecticut state worker meltdown at police station, fire rounds at glass

A former Connecticut state worker's meltdown was caught on police surveillance video of a distraught woman repeatedly banging her handgun on the protective glass at a police department before shooting multiple rounds directly at the glass.

In additional body camera footage, officers are seen assessing the situation with police saying that they had 'open dialogue' with Laprise before moving in. Despite attempting to talk with Laprise, she continued to fire additional rounds in the direction of the officers. Officer Spencer Boisvert fired two shots in her direction but no one was hit, police said.

