Watch 'Eclipse Across America' Live on April 8

The 'Eclipse Across America ' will be broadcasted live on multiple platforms on April 8, allowing viewers in the United States to witness the solar eclipse . The path of totality will cross the entire contiguous United States, Hawaii, and Alaska, providing a deeper eclipse experience for those closer to the path.

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

