Watch Death Valley Girls Perform at the Paste Party in Austin Presented by Ilegal Mezcal

Death Valley Girls, a rock 'n' roll quartet from L.A., played the Paste Party in Austin, and you can watch the full set here.

The band joined us in Austin for the Paste Party presented by Ilegal Mezcal. Watch the full set below, as well as a few standout videos:

