Watch an Oct. 30 conversation on the border and the Texas Legislature

, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

While much of the attention surrounding the current special session has centered on public education, Gov.has also included agenda items targeting illegal immigration. Proposals that failed during the regular session, like increasing human-smuggling penalties and creating a state criminal offense for illegal entry from a foreign country, are back in consideration.

Join us at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, online and in Austin for a conversation about the border and the special session. We’ll discuss the items on special session and more about what’s actually happening along the border and what federal and state agencies are doing in response.The live panel conversation will be preceded by a 10-minute pre-recorded conversation between Texas Tribune Environment, Energy and Immigration Editor Dave Harmon and Tribune immigration reporter Uriel J. headtopics.com

This in-person event will be held at The Texas Tribune’s Studio 919 and livestreamed for virtual attendees. It will be available to watch on demand afterward. Disclosure: The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism.Find a complete list of themIndependent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible.

United States Headlines Read more: TexasTribune »

See all homes sold in these New Jersey counties, Oct. 16 to Oct. 22Real estate transfers in New Jersey counties reported from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. Read more ⮕

What's Happening This Week in Houston, Texas, U.S.: Oct. 30 to Nov. 5FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in Oct. 2023Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. Read more ⮕

Letters to the Editor — Mass shootings, Texas Rangers, Texas GOP, Kay Bailey HutchisonLetters to the Editor Read more ⮕

Storms produce tornadoes and flash flooding in TexasSevere thunderstorms produced tornadoes and caused flash flooding as they swept through Texas on Oct. 26. Read more ⮕

MLB Diamondbacks vs Rangers Box ScoreArizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers MLB game box score for Oct 28, 2023. Read more ⮕