Watch: Alaskan Keegan Messing shows off his Olympic figure skating moves at Rabbit Lake

A screen capture of Keegan Messing ice skating at Rabbit Lake on Oct. 25, 2023. (Screen capture from Keegan Messing's Instagram account)

Olympian Keegan Messing is less than a year into retirement from competitive figure skating after almost a decade competing at the highest level of the sport.Messing and his family made the trek to Rabbit Lake in the Chugach Mountains on Wednesday to take in some skating and Messing showed off his Olympic-caliber moves in videos posted to social media.

The video included Messing performing a backflip, some single-foot spins and even pushing his daughter Mia on the ice with a snowy, mountainous backdrop.from competition after a career as one of Canada’s most decorated skaters. He earned Grand Prix medals, made a pair of Olympic appearances and won two Canadian national championships. headtopics.com

Outdoor ice skating in Alaska is a popular fall and winter activity, from the local ponds to alpine lakes. Rabbit Lake is a more than four-mile hike in from Anchorage trailheads. Messing and his wife Lane rode bikes out, pulling Mia and their son Wyatt in the trailer. At first he said the trip on bikes may have been a mistake.“I’m not sure it was a smart decision or a stupid one,” he joked. “The kids are 40 pounds together plus gear so you’re talking a 50-pound trailer.

Messing, who grew up in Girdwood and now lives in Anchorage, said short of the oval at Cuddy Park, it was the best outdoor ice he’d skated on. “It’s definitely nowhere close to what you’d be skating on at the Olympics,” he said. “But for natural ice, holy smokes, it was so smooth. It was so easy to skate on I was having an absolute ball.” headtopics.com

Read more:

adndotcom »

Double tap gesture lands on the Apple Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2: all custom actionsDaniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Read more ⮕

NASCAR at Martinsville: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watchThe penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR season has arrived, with the Championship 4 drivers being set on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. Here's all the info… Read more ⮕

World Series will be available to watch on TV, online and at in-person watch partiesFor the first time in 22 years, the Diamondbacks are heading to the World Series. Everyone is talking Arizona baseball so we need to become experts. Read more ⮕

Watch: Wild dashcam video shows man plow through parade routeVideo taken from the suspect's own dashboard camera shows people screaming and jumping out of the way as he speeds down a crowded parade route in Portland, Oregon. Read more ⮕

- Watch Live Sports, Shows, and Events OnlineStream live sporting events, news, & highlights, and all your favorite sports shows featuring former athletes and experts, on FOXsports.com. Read more ⮕

Watch: IVE Takes 2nd Win For “Baddie” On “M Countdown”Watch: IVE Takes 2nd Win For “Baddie” On “M Countdown” Read more ⮕