‘Wasting the court’s time’: Judge Cannon chastises prosecutors during hearing for Trump co-defendants

Judge Aileen Cannon ultimately postponed a conflict-of-interest hearing for defendant Waltine Nauta (center), Trump’s valet who is represented by attorney Stanley Woodward. | Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesFORT PIERCE, Fla.

Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team raised fresh objections Thursday over whether Woodward should be allowed to question a key witness in the case. But Woodward told the judge that the prosecutors should have raised their arguments in court filings ahead of the hearing so he could discuss them with his client.

Sticking to the correct procedure would have helped all sides come prepared to discuss the objections, she said, and chastised the prosecutors for not presenting related cases to bolster their arguments. headtopics.com

David Harbach, the veteran prosecutor representing the special counsel, drew Cannon’s ire after he asked her to consider barring Woodward from cross-examining “Trump Employee 4” at the trial, which is scheduled for next May., was previously represented by Woodward.

The intent of the hearing, as Cannon explained it, was to help Nauta understand potential conflicts that might arise over the course of the trial so that he could decide whether he still wanted Woodward to represent him. headtopics.com

The decision to postpone the hearing could further delay the trial against Trump, currently set for May 20, 2024. That could work in Trump’s favor, as his attorneys have been asked to move the date of the trial until after the 2024 election.

Thursday’s hearings, known as “Garcia hearings,” are routine in criminal cases and are held to help defendants understand what potential conflicts their attorneys might have so they can consider whether they want to have someone else represent them. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Judge in Trump Documents Case Upbraids Prosecutors for ‘Wasting the Court’s Time’Government points to potential conflicts of interest for lawyers representing former president’s valet and another Mar-a-Lago employee

Judge Aileen Cannon holds hearings in Fla. for Trump’s co-defendantsThe hearings will examine whether lawyers for Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira have conflicts of interest that keep them from giving adequate legal representation.

Judge Aileen Cannon scolds prosecutors, delays Walt Nauta hearing in Trump classified docs caseA judge on Thursday scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump as she abruptly postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for a co-defendant had a conflict of interest.

Trump Lawyer Handed Victory by JudgeThe question of whether Trump's legal team could have requested a jury trial in his civil fraud case seems to have been resolved.

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents caseA judge has scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump as she abruptly postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for a co-defendant had a conflict of interest.

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents caseA judge has scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump as she abruptly postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for a co-defendant had a conflict of interest.