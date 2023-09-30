Washington vs. Arizona FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch Pac 12 college football online

The No. 7 ranked Washington Huskies meet the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Washington looks to avoid a letdown in its final Pac-12 meeting against Arizona.

The Huskies opened last season 4-0, then lost their first road game to UCLA and took another loss to Arizona State to drop out of the College Football Playoff conversation. The good news: Washington has not lost since and received a first-place vote in this week’s

for the first time since 1997. Arizona has continued its progress in three seasons under coach Jedd Fisch, picking up a 21-20 road win over Stanford last week.Arizona’s secondary vs. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Penix has joined USC’s Caleb Williams as a Heisman Trophy favorite after a stellar start to the season. Behind Penix, the Huskies lead the nation in total offense (593.3), passing yards (467.3) and sacks allowed with one in four games. Penix has three of UW’s top-10 passing games already this season, including 473 two weeks ago against Michigan State. Arizona has vastly improved defensively this season, allowing 16 points per game after giving up 36.5 last season. The Wildcats also are allowing 219.

