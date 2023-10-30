Washington teen dies in fire after getting trapped in fully engulfed mobile home, family escapes flames

A Washington teen has died after getting trapped inside a mobile home that became engulfed in flames early Sunday, fire officials said. Firefighters responded around 4:33 a.m. to the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park in Snohomish after neighbors reported a fifth wheel camper was on fire, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said. A family of four was reported to have been in the RV when the fire broke out.

Neighbors told KING-TV that the teen’s family was devastated. 'The dad especially, you could really see it, just... he was dead inside,' Dalen Thompson said. 'He was dead inside.' The fire damaged a neighboring trailer, though no further injuries were reported, fire officials said. The Snohomish County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

