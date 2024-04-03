Washington State Senator Michael Padden Announces Retirement

Padden has served in the Washington State Senate, Washington House of Representatives and as a Spokane County District Court Judge. Padden, who has been in the state senate since 2011 said, “It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve our 4th District in the state Senate these past dozen years,” said Padden. “After much thought and discussion with my wife, Laura, I have decided it is time to retire from office.

I appreciate the opportunity to work with all of my legislative colleagues on a variety of issues over these years to make Washington better. I will miss my relationships with each and every one of them.” Padden became 4th District senator through a special election in 2011, then was reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He also served in the Washington House of Representatives from 1981-1995 and as a Spokane County District Court Judge from 1995-2007

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KING5Seattle / 🏆 457. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Koren Johnson scored 23 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 and Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

This Man Walked From Washington State to Washington, DCThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Washington State Cougars | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Washington State University Cougars.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Washington reportedly hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington StateWashington is reportedly hiring Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, reaching across the state to fill its AD job.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coachWashington State has hired David Riley as its basketball coach, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars. Riley will move down the Palouse highway after three successful seasons as the coach at Eastern Washington.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »