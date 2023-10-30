Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson is acquitted of illegally possessing firearm in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court acquitted a Washington state senator Monday of possessing an unlicensed firearm after he brought a gun into the Chinese territory in what he said was an “honest mistake.” Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, was granted a conditional discharge so long as he commits no further firearms offenses in Hong Kong in the next two years, according to The South China Morning Post.

The Transportation Security Administration, which manages all passenger screening at the Portland airport, said last week that it “takes this situation very seriously and is currently investigating the circumstances.” Wilson said that he had packed quickly and failed to check the contents of his bag and that his “heart sank” when he reached into it midflight and realized his mistake.

