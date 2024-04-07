Washington State Patrol Trooper Involved in Fatal Crash

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was involved in a crash that killed two people in Mason County , according to a news release from WSP. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency.

WSP said the road will likely be closed into the evening hours. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Washington State Patrol Crash Fatal Mason County Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect was driving 107 mph when he hit, killed a Washington State Patrol trooper, documents sayCharging documents say Raul Benitez-Santana was speeding on the shoulder of the highway when he struck Trooper Chris Gadd's patrol car.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Facing demotion, Washington State Patrol trooper resigns after citing innocent truck driverThe trooper resigned late last year, after the Washington State Patrol found he committed three serious violations in connection to a 2022 crash.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Court documents: Suspect was going 107 mph when he hit, killed trooper along I-5 in MarysvilleCourt documents say a Lynnwood man charged with the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper was going 107 mph when his SUV hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Washington State Patrol officerRaul Benitez-Santana, a Mexican citizen living in the US unlawfully, has been charged with vehicular homicide for crashing into a Washington State Patrol officer's car, resulting in the officer's death. Benitez-Santana had been previously encountered by ICE in 2013.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Washington State Patrol looking for suspect in deadly Lynnwood hit-and-runOfficials said the 30-year-old woman injured in the crash passed away Saturday.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »