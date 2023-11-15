Washington State, Oregon State gain legal control of Pac-12 conference

The most anticipated showdown of the Pac-12 season gained significant clarity Tuesday evening when Washington State and Oregon State were given legal control of the conference by a superior court judge. But overtime looms. The defendants, with Washington running point for the other nine outgoing schools, plan to appeal Whitman County (Wash.

) Superior Court Judge Gary Libey's decision to grant a preliminary injunction that left WSU and OSU as the sole voting members of the Pac-12's governing board. As such, the two schools left behind in the realignment game can determine the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and assets. However, Libey agreed to stay his ruling through the remainder of the week to allow Washington to pursue an appeal. It's not over. It could drag on for weeks, if not months. Six thoughts on the latest developments: 1. The defendants announced immediately after the ruling that they would appeal to the Washington Supreme Court in Olympia, where UW hopes to receive a more favorable audience. Libey's courtroom is 15 miles from Pullma

