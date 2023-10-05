Washington state governor requests federal aid for survivors of August wildfires

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has formally requested federal aid and a major disaster declaration to help people recover from deadly wildfire destruction in August in the eastern part of the state.

Water quality was affected and power to nearly 34,000 customers was cut. A section of Interstate 90 was closed for two days because of the Gray fire. Two people died trying to escape the flames and a third person was badly burned, Inslee said.

