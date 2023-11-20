Washington's Studded Tire and Chain Season Begins in November

Once November hits, it's not just the start of the holiday countdown, but it's also the start of Washington's studded tire and chain season! As we get into the winter months, it’s important to know if – and when – you should be carrying chains in your vehicle, especially if you’re planning on traveling over the Cascades.
Many closures of icy mountain passes are due to driver behavior, including going too fast for winter weather or failing to have proper equipment, such as chains, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The WSDOT will advise travelers with signs and alerts when chains are needed when heading over the passes. But in case you need a refresher, here’s an explanation from the WSDOT on what those alerts mean, when you do (and don’t) need chains on or in your vehicle, and what is considered a traction tire in Washington:But did you know studded tires don't count as chains when chain requirements are in place? "If chains are required on your vehicle, you'll have to install them even on studded tires," the WSDOT strictly state
