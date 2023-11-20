Washington's Studded Tire and Chain Season Begins in November

Once November hits, it's not just the start of the holiday countdown, but it's also the start of Washington's studded tire and chain season! As we get into the winter months, it’s important to know if – and when – you should be carrying chains in your vehicle, especially if you’re planning on traveling over the Cascades.

Many closures of icy mountain passes are due to driver behavior, including going too fast for winter weather or failing to have proper equipment, such as chains, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The WSDOT will advise travelers with signs and alerts when chains are needed when heading over the passes. But in case you need a refresher, here’s an explanation from the WSDOT on what those alerts mean, when you do (and don’t) need chains on or in your vehicle, and what is considered a traction tire in Washington:But did you know studded tires don't count as chains when chain requirements are in place? "If chains are required on your vehicle, you'll have to install them even on studded tires," the WSDOT strictly state





komonews » / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Studded-tire season begins again Nov. 1Nov. 1 is when studded tires become legal in our state. This applies to all vehicles including out of state with no exceptions.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 378. / 23,4375 Read more »

Tire pressure alert: Your tire pressure monitoring system light may come on later this weekA 10 degree drop in temps means psi dropping by around 1

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 410. / 22,68 Read more »

Best Black Friday tire deals from Walmart and Tire RackIf it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great Black Friday deals from Walmart and Tire Rack to save some serious dough.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 409. / 22,68 Read more »

Best Black Friday tire deals from Walmart and Tire RackIf it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great Black Friday deals from Walmart and Tire Rack to save some serious dough.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 409. / 22,68 Read more »

November is the wettest month of them all in western WashingtonOut of all the months in the year, November is typically the wettest of them all in western Washington, according to Ted Buehner.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 378. / 23,4375 Read more »

On The Washington Times' front page, November 3, 2023On Friday's Front Page: Lawmakers have advanced a Republican-crafted stand-alone Israel aid package, South Korea is grappling with what many fear is a sharply deteriorating security situation, and more.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »