Washington region mourns with Israel, calls for peace

Sam Lilek returned from Tel Aviv a few days ago to vacation with his parents in the Maryland suburbs. By Saturday, he was grieving as he saw the images of explosions and bloody bodies in Israel, where he has been studying for the past two years.

Across the Washington region, members of the Jewish and Palestinian communities and their supporters responded to the escalation in violence. At least 700 Israelis were killed Saturday, and as of Sunday, Israel had officially declared war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Synagogues across the region were filled with worshipers. They said memorial prayers. They sang “What a Wonderful World” and hymns of hope, healing and people coming together. Those from other faiths joined them.“It’s terrifying. It’s upsetting,” said Linda Hirsch, a retired social worker from Bethesda, whose husband was a Holocaust survivor. “I worry for a place that I love dearly. headtopics.com

Negotiations for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled for years — and while the violence appeared to erupt suddenly Saturday, it followed more than a year of escalating tensions in the West Bank and Gaza. This year alone has seen a spike in deadly attacks against both Israelis and Palestinians.

The scene at the Northwest Washington synagogue was one of many playing out across the Jewish world on a weekend that normally is full of joy and celebration of Shabbat and Shemini Atzeret, a Jewish holiday. At Adas Israel Congregation in Cleveland Park, congregants were planning an emergency response to raise funds to support the victims. headtopics.com

“To put it simply, this moment is a new moment in our struggle, the struggle of the Palestinian people,” said Yasin Shami, 29.

