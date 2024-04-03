Washington Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Visits Denver Broncos and Scheduled to Visit Las Vegas Raiders

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. visited the Denver Broncos and is also scheduled to visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have back-to-back picks in the first round of the NFL draft. The Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, emphasized the importance of finding the right fit for the team.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Washington Pro Day: Michael Penix Jr Impresses with Speed and AthleticismQuarterback Michael Penix Jr showcased his speed and athleticism at the University of Washington pro day, running an unofficial sub-4.6 40-yard dash and recording impressive vertical and broad jumps. His performance drew the attention of Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Michael Penix Jr. runs, jumps and throws showing off athleticism at Washington pro dayMichael Penix Jr. used his pro day to demonstrate the athleticism that wasn't always on display during his two seasons carving up opposing defenses at UW.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. shows off speed at pro dayWashington's Michael Penix Jr. ran a sub-4.6 second 40-yard dash in front of more than 100 NFL representatives at his pro day Thursday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Seahawks GM John Schneider on hand for Michael Penix Jr’s impressive pro dayHas Penix secured a first-round draft status?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Michael Penix Jr. shows off dynamic athleticism at pro day in front of NFL scoutsMichael Penix Jr. used his pro day to demonstrate the athleticism that wasn't always on display during his two seasons at Washington.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Why a former Sean Payton QB thinks Broncos coach will like Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. in the 2024 draftParker joined The Denver Post in September 2022 after covering the Broncos for USA Today. Before that, he spent five years covering Nebraska football and athletics for the Lincoln Journal Star. He's a New Glarus, Wisconsin native and a University of Wisconsin graduate.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »