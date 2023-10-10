Washington Post will offer buyouts to cut staff by 240

ListenThe Washington Post announced plans Tuesday to offer voluntary buyouts to its staff, in an effort to reduce head count by 240.

In an email to staff, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer wrote that The Post’s subscription, traffic, and advertising projections over the past two years had been “overly optimistic” and that the company is looking for ways “to return our business to a healthier place in the coming year.”The Post currently employs about 2,500 people across the entire company. A newsroom meeting is planned for 10 a.m.

“The urgent need to invest in our top growth priorities brought us to the difficult conclusion that we need to adjust our cost structure now,” Stonesifer wrote. Stonesifer added that the buyouts are being offered in hopes of “averting more difficult actions such as layoffs — a situation we are united in trying to avoid. headtopics.com

At that time, the company said that by the end of 2023, the overall newsroom staff would be the same size if not larger than before the layoffs, thanks to a continued rapid pace of hiring.

The Post would continue to expand in certain high-priority coverage areas but that it “cannot keep investing resources in initiatives that do not meet our customers’ needs.”The announcement Tuesday is reminiscent of the way The Post handled staff reductions in a bygone era, through the rounds of voluntary buyouts that became a hallmark of the years before Bezos’s purchase of The Post in 2013. headtopics.com

The Post has largely avoided mass staff reductions since then, although it did shutter its daily free commuter newspaper and its stand-alone magazine.

