Washington Post cuts follow rapid expansion, unmet revenue projections

“This is a really good business that we overshot on expense,” Stonesifer said at a companywide meeting. “And so we’re trying to right-size that to make sure we can plant the seeds and make the investments in the things that we need.

When Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, purchased The Post for $250 million in 2013, he ushered in a dramatic era of expansion at what, for many decades, was largely considered a regional newspaper. He pushed the paper’s leadership to position itself as a national and global news provider, and the newsroom staff swelled from about 580 to more than 1,000 today.

that the company would eliminate a "single-digit percentage" of its 2,500-person workforce through layoffs in early 2023. This time, the company's executives hope staffers will voluntarily choose to leave in order to avoid layoffs.

At the staff-wide meeting, Stonesifer said that while the company had broadly projected continued growth, it instead saw major declines across its business. The number of digital subscribers, currently 2.5 million, had dropped more than 15 percent since 2021, and the overall digital audience has declined by 28 percent over the same period.

While she said The Post "ran too hot on investments" under previous executives, she disagreed with an employee who claimed the company had "tanked" under Bezos's ownership. Stonesifer, a member of Amazon's board of directors and longtime friend of Bezos, said "Bezos trusts his leaders to lead, perhaps trusting longer than you would," Stonesifer told employees.

