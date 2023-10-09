Hooligans take tractor for destructive joyride at pumpkin patch, causing thousands in damageThe Washington Post has squashed one of the much-anticipated joys of autumn after invoking the “violent history” of everyone’s favorite fall spice.“Thousands were killed, others enslaved, and many who fled to the mountains were starved out,” read the piece published Oct. 6.

The report notes that nutmeg is “one of three key spices” in the pumpkin spice blend and “grew nowhere else in the world” during the 17th century. there’s sugar and tobacco to think about,” Clulow told WaPo. “But nutmeg, now used in pumpkin spice, has the most compressed terrible history. Thousands were killed.

Food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson also told the newspaper that spices are a “natural course of trade,” although it just so happens that the main spices in pumpkin spice are “fraught with colonizer histories.”Nutmeg was considered to be somewhat of a specialty spice that was thought to be a cure for the plague, make people “more beautiful,” sharpen memory and calm the mind, Clulow said. headtopics.com

By the mid-19th century, nutmeg, mace, cloves, cinnamon and ginger became common, and foods such as gingerbread cake, spice cake and spiced pumpkin and apple pies became indelible parts of American food history, Johnson He also said that Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte reminds him of 17th-century still-life paintings by Dutch masters, such as ““It’s the same with these Starbucks lattes,” he said.

“Consuming large amounts of nutmeg can lead to hallucinations, nausea and other health issues. It should be used sparingly,” the nutritionist said. Nutmeg might be hard to resist, but people tend to overindulge in nutmeg-based foods in the fall — which can be both good and bad. headtopics.com

