Washington National Cathedral unveils new stained glass windows with racial justice theme

The Washington National Cathedral has unveiled new stained glass windows with a theme of racial justice — replacing images that were a stain on our national history.Artist Kerry James Marshall's work can go for millions of dollars. For the cathedral's new stained glass, he charged $18.65 — a nod to the end of slavery. The stained glass also offers messages of inclusion, Marshall said.

"I don't think these windows exclude anybody," he told CBS News."I think the activity and what they're engaged in is something that everybody can partake in." Below the windows are words by poet Elizabeth Alexander, who performed at former President Barack Obama's first inauguration.

"The final line of the poem, 'may this portal be where the light comes in,' that can illuminate the beauty of the past,' Alexander said."And also sometimes the untruths of the past.""I don't think I could have asked for anything more meaningful to have done in my life, as a kind of gift to the nation as a whole," he said.

