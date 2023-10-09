Washington attempting to join Pac-12 lawsuit in order to dismiss it - ESPN

The University of Washington filed a motion to intervene in Whitman County (Wash.) Superior Court on Monday, seeking to join the lawsuit filed by Washington State and Oregon State against the Pac-12 and commissioner George Kliavkoff.
If granted, the motion would pave the way for Washington to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which the school, nor the nine other departing Pac-12 universities -- Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC, Utah and Stanford -- currently has the authority to do while not a party to the lawsuit.
On Sept. 9, WSU and OSU filed a complaint for breach of bylaws and sought an emergency temporary restraining order to protect what the schools saw as an"imminent and existential threat" to the future of the conference. The TRO request was granted Sept. 27, at which point a hearing for a preliminary injunction was set for Nov. 14. headtopics.com
"UW has a significant stake in opposing WSU and OSU's claims and preventing the Court from granting the relief requested," the motion states."True, UW is leaving the Conference after the 2023-24 academic year.
WSU and OSU have contended that each of the ten departing schools' announcements that they will move to new conferences next year qualify as notifications to withdraw from the Pac-12, which would, per conference bylaws, removed their voting power. headtopics.com
WSU and OSU released a statement of their own on Monday, contending that the ten schools are"relying on flimsy arguments to try to escape accountability" and that they have the right to determine the future of the conference.
Last week, the parties also entered mediation to seek a resolution outside the legal system. WSU and OSU have made it clear they believe the departing schools do not have a claim to the conference's remaining assets. headtopics.com