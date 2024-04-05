Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Consider Expelling Loren Culp

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs ( WASPC ) have sent a letter to Loren Culp to potentially expel his membership from the organization. In a letter dated April 3, the WASPC Executive Board called Culp out for 'numerous offensive public social media posts and comments' in which he called Washington State Representative Jacqueline Maycumber a 'female dog' and called Washington State Representative Travis Couture a b---h.
Culp posted the letter to social media platform 'X' and doubled down on his previous tweets. FOX 13 reached out to Culp for comment but he declined our interview request because it would be recorded. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs would not comment on the situation but former President of WASPC, Ozzie Knezovich, weighed in on the tweets. 'This is so far out of line, it's unfathomable that somebody of his stature would say something like that,' said Knezovich
