Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Consider Expelling Loren Culp

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs ( WASPC ) have sent a letter to Loren Culp to potentially expel his membership from the organization. In a letter dated April 3, the WASPC Executive Board called Culp out for 'numerous offensive public social media posts and comments' in which he called Washington State Representative Jacqueline Maycumber a 'female dog' and called Washington State Representative Travis Couture a b---h.

Culp posted the letter to social media platform 'X' and doubled down on his previous tweets. FOX 13 reached out to Culp for comment but he declined our interview request because it would be recorded. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs would not comment on the situation but former President of WASPC, Ozzie Knezovich, weighed in on the tweets. 'This is so far out of line, it's unfathomable that somebody of his stature would say something like that,' said Knezovich

Washington Association Of Sheriffs And Police Chie WASPC Loren Culp Social Media Posts Offensive Comments Expulsion Interview Request

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former longtime executive director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association diesMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Maine Sheriffs’ Association Announced That It Opposes “Shield Law” Bill“They clearly demonstrate that law enforcement is NEVER on the side of LGBTQ+ people,” Allison Chapman said.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Former executive director of Alabama Sheriffs Association dies at 91Law enforcement across the state is extending condolences to the family of Robert D. “Bobby” Timmons, former executive director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Washington State Bar Association OKs far lower caseloads for public defendersThe Bar approved the limits in an effort to stop the lawyers from quitting and to make sure they have enough time to represent each client.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

This Man Walked From Washington State to Washington, DCThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »