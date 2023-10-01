Was Menendez case a covert op by Egypt? And is he lying about human rights?

Published:Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York.

But the FBI is now investigating whether the alleged corruption that followed was part of a covert operation by Egyptian intelligence intended to ensnare Menendez, according toNadine, it turns out, had a prior friendship with Weil Hana, the co-conspirator who served as the point man in contacts with Egyptian military and intelligence officials, the indictment says.

Published:Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled not guilty to federal charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)During a trip to the Taj Mahal in the fall of 2019, Sen. Robert Menendez belted out a romantic showtune before proposing marriage to his current wife, Nadine, putting a ring on her finger in public, a touching scene that moved strangers to break into applause.

