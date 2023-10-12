Was Lionel Messi's first season with Inter Miami a failure?

on in the 55th minute of the match. Does that mean Messi's first season with Inter Miami was a failure despite his individual success?

"They've raised the expectation, which is a good thing, and when they can start from scratch at the beginning of next year, then I think we'll see what they are," Lalas explained."But they have also given so much joy and excitement and interest and curiosity over this last six months with what they have done.

With the playoffs now out of the question, the focus for Inter Miami has shifted to next season, which is when Lalas believes the expectations will be much higher for Messi and the club. "I think everybody would agree with me that Miami will be judged next year," Lalas said."Miami with Messi starts in 2024. Now, what they did with this half-year situation was incredible but he also came into arguably the worst team in the league with an incredible amount of points to make up. headtopics.com

