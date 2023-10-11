Was Chainlink’s (LINK) 35% rally just a buy rumor, sell the news event?

and most altcoins. Currently, the project is the leading decentralized blockchain oracle solution and ranks 15th in terms of market capitalization when excluding stablecoins.

In September, LINK's price surged by an impressive 35.5%, but in the month-to-date performance for October, LINK has faced a 10% correction. Investors are concerned that breaking the $7.20 support level may lead to further downward pressure, potentially erasing all the gains from the previous month.It's worth noting that the closing price of $8.21 on Sept.

Following a series of tests, SWIFT reported its capability to provide a single access point to multiple networks using existing infrastructure. This system relied on Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and was said to significantly reduce operational costs and challenges for institutions supporting tokenized assets. headtopics.com

Part of the surge in Chainlink's value can also be attributed to the successful testing of their Australian dollar stablecoin by the. In a statement dated Sept. 14, ANZ described the transaction as a"milestone" moment for the bank.

Chainlink responded by downplaying the concerns and stated that the update was part of a regular signer rotation process. This explanation did not invalidate crypto analyst Chris Blec's criticism that"the entire DeFi ecosystem can be intentionally destroyed in the blink of an eye" if Chainlink's signers were to ever"go rogue. headtopics.com

Nevertheless, Chainlink's most significant metric, the protocol revenue generated by its price feeds, has been in decline for the past four months when measured in LINK terms.In September, Chainlink price feeds generated 142,216 LINK in fees (equivalent to $920,455), a 57% drop compared to May.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Cozy Earth has 35% off its TikTok-famous bamboo pajamas, bedding and moreOnline shopping for the best deals on the internet.

35 Prime Day Deals For Parents Fall 2023Kids are expensive, so these smart savings on even smarter products are 100% worth it.

Northbound Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road closed due to crashThe northbound lanes of Interstate 35 before Rittiman Road are closed on Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Motorcyclist critically injured during accident that has shut down portion of I-35 NorthSAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a major accident that shut down a portion of a Northeast Side highway.The accident happened around 5

Birkenstock Stock IPO Looks Richly Priced at Over 35 Times EarningsThe maker of the popular and venerable sandals featured in the Barbie movie plans to go public later Tuesday at a valuation of about $9 billion.

Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet is 35% off in its October saleThe 64GB, ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet with an 11-inch screen is now available at 35% off on Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals.