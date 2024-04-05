Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga ruled out for fifth straight game

The Warriors were planning on having Jonathan Kuminga back for their game against the Rockets Thursday night, but even the best laid plans can go awry. Less than two hours before tipoff, Kuminga was downgraded from questionable to out on Golden State’s official injury report, knocking him out for a fifth straight game.
Kuminga, who has been dealing with bilateral knee tendinitis, played 3-on-3 on Tuesday and Steve KerrBut Kuminga still didn’t feel quite ready after scrimmaging again Thursday morning, so he missed the game. “The training staff said they felt strongly we should give him another night off,” Kerr said before the Rockets gam
Warriors Jonathan Kuminga NBA Injury Knee Tendinitis
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »