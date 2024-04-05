Warriors Extend Winning Streak to Six Games with Victory over Rockets

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson scored 29 points each as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 133-110, extending their winning streak to six games. Thompson's impressive performance included seven 3-pointers, with five of them coming in the first half. Coach Steve Kerr praised Thompson's hot shooting and emphasized the team's focus on defense.

The Warriors, currently in 10th place in the Western Conference, are determined to continue their winning streak and improve their standing in the league

Warriors Golden State Houston Rockets Victory Winning Streak Steph Curry Klay Thompson Basketball

