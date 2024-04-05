Warriors Defeat Rockets, Secure Play-in Tournament Spot

The Warriors , who were once on the brink of falling out of the NBA play-in tournament due to the Rockets ' recent hot streak, handily defeated Houston 133–110 at the Toyota Center on Thursday. In the game's closing moments, Curry watched from the bench with three water bottles sitting atop three of his fingers,. Eason also went viral in March for exclaiming," Warriors , come out to play!" on Instagram when Houston was within a game of Golden State in the Western Conference standings.
The Rockets fell to 38–38 after Thursday's loss, falling four games back of the Warriors (42–34) for the final play-in tournament spot.said of Eason wearing the trolling T-shirt."Especially if you’re not even playing. Like it's one thing if you're playing, you're out there competing. But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline.Houston is running out of time to snipe Golden State's play-in tournament spot. The Warriors, winners of six straight games, have six contests left in the regular seaso
Warriors Rockets NBA Play-In Tournament Houston Golden State Winning Streak
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »