Warriors Defeat Rockets, Secure Play-in Tournament Spot

The Warriors , who were once on the brink of falling out of the NBA play-in tournament due to the Rockets ' recent hot streak, handily defeated Houston 133–110 at the Toyota Center on Thursday. In the game's closing moments, Curry watched from the bench with three water bottles sitting atop three of his fingers,. Eason also went viral in March for exclaiming," Warriors , come out to play!" on Instagram when Houston was within a game of Golden State in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets fell to 38–38 after Thursday's loss, falling four games back of the Warriors (42–34) for the final play-in tournament spot.said of Eason wearing the trolling T-shirt."Especially if you’re not even playing. Like it's one thing if you're playing, you're out there competing. But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline.Houston is running out of time to snipe Golden State's play-in tournament spot. The Warriors, winners of six straight games, have six contests left in the regular seaso

Warriors Rockets NBA Play-In Tournament Houston Golden State Winning Streak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Houston Rockets Are Closing In On the Golden State WarriorsStephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors are in serious danger of missing the playoffs.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

2024 NBA Power Rankings: Rockets and Pelicans putting Warriors, Clippers on noticeThe Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans are doing their best to shakeup the Western Conference playoff picture with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Stage set for Warriors-Rockets matchup with major play-in ramificationsA win would essentially end Houston’s season and secure a spot in the play-in round for Golden State.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Kurtenbach: Once the best rivalry in the NBA, Warriors-Rockets begins a new, strange chapterCan one big game spark some long-lost feelings of hate?

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Warriors vs Rockets Predictions, Picks, and Odds for Tonight’s NBA GameNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets on 4-4. NBA best bets and same-game parlay analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Why Jonathan Kuminga was scratched from big Warriors-Rockets matchupKuminga missed his fifth straight game.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »