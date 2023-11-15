Warriors' Big Three Ejected, Rookie Podziemski Shines in Curry's Absence

On a night where the Warriors didn’t have Steph Curry for the first time this season due to a right knee injury, Golden State also was without the rest of its Big Three in fewer than the first two minutes of Tuesday night’s In-Season Tournament Group Play game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. What began as a kerfuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels escalated to Draymond Green having 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert in a headlock and both teams being held back.

Thompson, Green and McDaniels all were ejected before a single point was on the Chase Center scoreboard.Curry has been the entire show this season for the Warriors, but in his first game out to injury, Tuesday night was all about rookie Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors’ top pick was a constant highlight reel, making his presence felt in multiple ways and finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists to be a plus-11 in 39 minutes.Podziemski became the first player outside of Curry to score more than 20 points in a game. Dario Saric (21 points) joined Podziemski later in the fourth quarte

