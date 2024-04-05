Warning: Certain Topical Pain Relief Products Could Pose Health Risks

Certain topical pain relief products could potentially lead to dangerous health effects, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a warning issued by the agency on March 26, some over-the-counter analgesic (pain relief) products that are often used for certain cosmetic procedures such as microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, tattooing and piercing could potentially lead to serious injury.

Some topical pain relief products contain higher concentrations of lidocaine which can lead to increased absorption of the product through the skin, the FDA explained. This can increase the risk of some dangerous health impacts such as irregular heartbeat, seizures and difficulty breathing. "These products pose unacceptable risks to consumers and should not be on the market," said Jill Furman, J.D., director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Researc

