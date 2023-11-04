Warning: Certain Fruit Puree Pouches May Contain Dangerous Levels of Lead

Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said. The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead. Health officials found that some children had high levels of lead in their blood linked to the puree products

. State health officials analyzed multiple lots of the product and detected 'extremely high' concentrations of lead. WanaBana has recalled all lot codes and expiration dates of the snack products, which are sold nationally. Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but it can be especially harmful to children. Short-term exposure to lead can result in symptoms such as headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, and anemia. Heavy metals like lead can contaminate food products from various sources. Lead exposure can seriously harm children's health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system, as well as slowed growth and development. There is no known safe level of lead exposure

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN: YouTube to stop repeatedly recommending certain types of content to teen usersYouTube is implementing new safeguards that could help prevent the platform from sending teen users down potentially harmful content rabbit holes.

Source: CNN | Read more »

PHONEARENA: Galaxy S24's Exynos/Snapdragon split all but certain after Qualcomm CEO spills the beansAleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Americans stuck in Gaza fear certain death if not evacuatedSeveral US citizens have filed lawsuits against the US government for not doing enough to extract their relatives stuck in the Palestinian enclave being relentlessly bombed by Israel.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

LAİST: LA Moves Closer To Banning Overnight RV Parking On Certain Westside StreetsWhy does it often seem like there’s so little progress around homelessness? What can be done to make systems more effective? From the halls of government to the streets, I follow money and policies to examine what’s working, what’s not, and how it’s affecting people in Southern California.

Source: LAist | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: N.J. residents say politicians should be booted after they reach a certain ageA new Stockton University poll shows bipartisan support for age and term limits for elected officials.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

PHONEARENA: Certain Pixel phones get update from Google with an incredible 34 bug fixesAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more »