Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Reflects on WGA Strike

As SAG-AFTRA members began voting this week to potentially ratify the union's new three-year deal with the studios & streamers, we're getting a chance to look back at the 148-day-long WGA strike – courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. With the strike coming to an end at the end of September, the tentative agreement between the writers' union and AMPTP was officially ratified on October 9, 2023 (more on that in a minute).

A little more than a month later – and still hearing about it in the press over the debacle involving John Cena-starring Coyote vs. Acme (with DC Studios co-head James Gunn contributing to the story) – Zaslav admits that the writers were mostly right when it came to what they were asking for during negotiations. But there's a catch. Striking members of the The Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket outside the Warner Bros. Studios on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Shutterstock.com/Ringo Chiu) 'They are right about almost everything,' Zaslav shared in a recent profile in The New York Time

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Complete Movie for Tax Write-Off Warner Bros. Discovery faces backlash for shelving the movie 'Coyote vs. Acme' despite its completion and positive reception. People involved were unaware of the decision until contacted by publications.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

GİZMODO: Coyote vs. ACME Could Now Find a New Home Outside of Warner Bros.Plus, everything you might have missed from Netflix's 'Geeked Week' reveals, from Devil May Cry to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Source: Gizmodo | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: Timothée Chalamet Hive, Take Note: 'Wonka' Season Is Upon UsWarner Bros is launching a Wonka-inspired art contest leading up to the premiere of Chalamet’s next film, which opens December 15.

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

NYMAG: CNN's new CEO gives up Upper West Side apartmentMark Thompson, the new chair and CEO of CNN, is giving up his four-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The apartment, located at the Cornwall, was purchased by Thompson in 2013. Thompson and his wife, Jane Blumberg, may be considering buying in Atlanta or renting a new place. Thompson earned $17.4 million in salary, stock, and bonuses from 2017 to 2019. The couple bought the apartment for $3.4 million and may profit from its sale.

Source: NYMag | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies in Antitrust TrialGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai defends the business practices of the Google Play Store in an antitrust trial.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

REUTERS: Google CEO Sundar Pichai admits marking documents as 'privileged' and not turning off chat history deletionSundar Pichai acknowledged in federal court on Tuesday that he sometimes marked documents as 'privileged' and never turned off a setting that caused internal chats to delete automatically after one day. Pichai was in court in San Francisco to defend Alphabet's Google from a lawsuit by Epic Games that alleges itsAttorneys for Epic Games, maker of the wildly popular 'Fortnite' game, appeared to be trying to establish that Pichai and Google were concealing sensitive communications that could later be used against it in a potential trial.

Source: Reuters | Read more »