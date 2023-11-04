Warming Up Your Car in Cold Weather: Is It Necessary?

For a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely. Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather could cause long-term damage to the engine. Most vehicles built after 1980 no longer need to warm up before driving, and experts say driving after 30 seconds to a minute after starting your car is a best practice

. It’s true that warming up modern gas-powered vehicles before driving in cold weather could cause damage to the engine, according to the “If you're one of the many drivers who thinks it's important to turn on your car and let it sit for a bit before hitting the road in wintry weather, you could be doing your engine more harm than good,” Firestone says.."Many components of the vehicle—including the wheel bearings, tires and suspension system—will warm up only when the vehicle is moving. You need to idle no more than 30 seconds to get the oil circulating through the engine." Letting your car idle in cold temperatures can shorten the life of your engine by stripping away oil from the engine’s pistons and cylinders — two critical components that help your engine run, Stephen Ciatti, Ph.D., principal engineer for battery systems at PACCAR, told Gas-powered cars need oil to keep their engines lubricated. When you start a car, an oil pump circulates the oil in less than a minut

United States Headlines Read more: KVUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWS: Warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engineColorado is seeing negative-degree weather across the state. So what does that mean for your car? Skyler McKinley with AAA explains what extreme temperatures can do.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

KJNBNEWS: Arkansas non-profits prepare warming centers as cold weather approachesThe cold weather has non-profits across the Natural State preparing to help those most at risk.

Source: KJNBNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Benefits of Cold Water: Health Guru and Extreme Athlete Wim Hof Says We Have 'Power Within' to Heal DiseaseMost of us have experienced that moment of shock when the hot water runs out mid-shampoo — but many experts claim the benefits of a frigid shower are worth the unpleasant jolt. For those who aren’t quite ready to take the plunge into ice baths or cryotherapy, cold showers can provide a way to ease into the physical advantages of experiencing lower temperatures of water. Cold plunging and cold showers have gained popularity in recent years, largely inspired by the Dutch world record-setting Wim Hof, who combines a unique breathing technique to endure near-freezing temperatures for extended periods, according to Kyle Zagrodzky, founder and CEO of OsteoStrong in Nashville, Tennessee. Zagrodzky, who has had a long career in the health and fitness industry, incorporates cold water therapy in his practice. Benefits of cold showers 'Cold water stimulates blood flow, enhancing overall circulation and getting your heart pumping,' Zagrodzky said in an email to Fox News Digital. A cold shower can be particularly effective after a workout, as it reduces muscle soreness and inflammation. Exposure to cold water can also stimulate the release of endorphins, which can reduce stress, alleviate pain and instantly improve mood, the expert noted

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

NYPOST: Parents leave baby with car dealer so they can test-drive a carParents leave baby at car dealer while testing car

Source: nypost | Read more »

MOTORAUTHORITY: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2 Pro track car revealedAMG has just launched a 750-hp track car based on the outgoing GT sports car.

Source: motorauthority | Read more »

GIZMODO: Study Reveals Shrinking Timeframe to Contain Global Warming to 1.5 DegreesWe have until 2029, and not the mid-2030s, to lower our carbon emissions before reaching that critical, frightening threshold.

Source: Gizmodo | Read more »