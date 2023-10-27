Warm weekend before a strong cold front!

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)We have a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially between 1-5PM. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid-80s.More rain is expected Friday afternoon. Saturday is warm and humid, with the strong cold front arriving Sunday evening. This front will lower temperatures to the 50s and 40s early next week.Below is a look at the cold front Sunday at 1pm.

Halloween will be cold and windy, so make sure your costumes are warm!No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. Tammy has lost all of its tropical characteristics.Temperatures are unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s through the weekend. Our next cold front is expected Sunday evening. The big question is whether or not we have a soggy forecast for trick-or-treaters.

