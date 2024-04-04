Warm Spring Weather Returns to Colorado

Spring has returned to Colorado and it looks like we'll see some of the warmest weather of the year so far starting tomorrow.

High temperatures along the Front Range were in the 60s Wednesday and will climb to the 70s Thursday! This warm weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s near Coors Field for the Rockies home opener! The winds will pick up on Friday ahead of our next storm, so fire danger will be higher on Friday especially across the eastern plains. It will be cooler on Saturday and showers can be expected. A cool and windy pattern will arrive on Sunday and continue Monday and Tuesday with showers for the plains and then snow expected for the mountains. Mild and dry weather will return next Wednesday. Even warmer in Denver before storm arrives by weekend DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather strea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOAA spring outlook released: Wet early spring followed by hot, dry summer in ColoradoSteve Roldán is a news producer and meteorologist who came to Denver7 from a station in Colorado Springs. He's worked at several stations from coast to coast and is thrilled to be in Denver.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Colorado weather: Warm spring temps will turn into weekend snowstormWill Sunday bring about a repeat of last Thursday’s snowstorm? It’s too soon to say, but winter weather is once again on the way to Colorado.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Colorado weather: More snow in Denver, foothills tonight before tapering off Friday morningA brief lull in snowfall pummeling the Front Range is over, and snow will continue throughout the Denver metro into the evening before tapering off Friday morning, according to the National Weather…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Colorado weather blog: Road closures in place Friday as latest snowstorm moves through the high countryThere's not a lot of wintry action happening anymore in the Denver metro following our latest snowstorm, but the same can't be said for Colorado's high country.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Columbus Weather: Brief pause from spring-like weather with scattered flurriesSUNDAY: Scattered flurries. Mostly cloudy skies. Windy. Winds: NW 15-25 G40 MPH. High: 40SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 MPH. Low

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Dallas Weather: Stormy to severe weather expected Wednesday through FridayNorth Texans will enjoy one more very pleasant day before storms and possible severe weather arrive.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »