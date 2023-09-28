Ward 8 landlord to pay $2 million for endangering tenants

The D.C. Attorney General announced Thursday that the owners of Atlantic Terrace and Southern Hills apartments must pay $2 million in penalties and restitution. Danitra, 36, who has lived in complex for 13 years and asked to only be identified by her first name out of concern for her living situation, said the mice infestation in her building had gotten so bad that she adopted a cat to help keepout of her...

Danitra, 36, who has lived in complex for 13 years and asked to only be identified by her first name out of concern for her living situation, said the mice infestation in her building had gotten so bad that she adopted a cat to help keepout of her unit. She’s seen her own apartment deteriorate over the years with bathroom-flooding leaks, black mold, a carpet that has been breaking down and causing her breathing problems. Though she has asked for help — from the building’s maintenance firm, city regulators and HUD inspectors — Danitra said she has long been left with the impression that nobody cares.Share

"They told me I couldn't get a new carpet because the building needs to be knocked down, but here it is still standing and the carpet has gotten worse," said Danitra, a native Washingtonian. "I've had to become Bob the Builder and just do my own repairs.

But tenants and the OAG said the neglect of the Southern Hills complex worsened as development plans got underway.“What we hope to get across is just because someone is an affordable housing provider doesn’t mean they get to defer maintenance,” said Argie Weatherington, an assistant attorney general with OAG. “You have to keep the property in code compliance conditions for the entire time tenants are living there.”

“They told me I couldn’t get a new carpet because the building needs to be knocked down, but here it is still standing and the carpet has gotten worse,” said Danitra, a native Washingtonian. “I’ve had to become Bob the Builder and just do my own repairs.”She and other residents of the Southern Hills Apartment complex will receive rent credits to pay them back for months they lived in unsafe conditions, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

“Far too many D.C. residents are living in unstable, substandard, unlawful conditions,” D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said in a statement Thursday. And the right to live in safe and healthy homes, he continued, “is especially critical as affordable housing in the District becomes increasingly scarce.”

Both apartment complexes — Southern Hills Apartments and Atlantic Terrace, which has 196 units

— sit just east of Oxon Run Park in the Washington Highlands neighborhood and are under contracts from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to houseCafasso said the management company struggled to keep up with maintenance of its properties during the worst periods of the covid-19 pandemic, noting “it was a trying time for these two properties as our maintenance staff was unable to consistently access units and residents were confined for long periods in the apartments. While we prevented evictions for financial hardship, the backlog of maintenance items created problems.”The OAG began investigating the properties in November 2021 after receiving several complaints about their habitability, according to legal documents.

In 2021, HUD inspected Southern Hills Apartments and found nearly 600 housing code violations at the property, including pest and rodent infestations, broken doors and windows, leaks, mold, peeling lead-based paint and fire alarms that don’t work. The federal agency gave the complex a failing score of 26 out of 100.

Atlantic Terrace, which was renovated in 2018, according to Cafasso, also failed its 2021 HUD inspection, receiving a score of 50 out of 100 after the agency projected that the complex had more than 400 housing violations in need of remediation. The following year, both complexes improved their scores: Southern Hills received a just-passing score of 60 and Atlantic Terrace given a passing grade of 79, according to HUD inspection.

“I think [the restitution] is good, but at this point, I think, a lot of us just want to move,” Danitra, the Southern Hills resident, said. “It’s a no-win situation. Nothing has been fixed. I’m so tired.”

Cafasso said the redevelopment of the Southern Hills complex is expected to proceed in 2024.