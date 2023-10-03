Warcraft Rumble Will Finally Launch During BlizzCon 2023

For the first time in several years, Blizzard Entertainment's BlizzCon is returning to in-person attendance. Because of that, many fans are expecting the company to pull out all the stops and produce an opening night show that blows the doors off.

Warcraft Rumble has been available to pre-register for nearly a month now, and if you haven't done so already, you should consider doing so. Pre-registering is free, and you'll grab a few extra goodies for signing up early. This includes a Mecha Kobold Mini and a new Tower Skin.

— Warcraft Rumble (@WarcraftRumble) October 3, 2023 Originally called Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Warcraft Rumble has undergone more than just a name change after it was announced in 2022. The game is billed as an action strategy game, meaning you'll be using the game's cute minis to try to take out your opponents in light strategy action. Think of a mix of tower defense and MOBA.

During the beta period, Blizzard also opened the game up to more than just PvP action, meaning you'll be able to level up through fights against other players and the AI. At launch, there will be over 65 minis to collect and build your armies with, and Blizzard has said that it will use six-week-long seasons to build on that base of content. headtopics.com

What Else Might Come to BlizzCon 2023? Last chance! The final batch of tickets for BlizzCon 2023 will go on sale tomorrow!— Warcraft Rumble (@WarcraftRumble) September 28, 2023 Again, BlizzCon 2023 is the first time Blizzard fans will be back in the building together since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, Blizzard announced that legendary designer Chris Metzen has come back to work full-time with the studio as the creative director of Warcraft. It's right about the time when we usually start to hear about the next World of Warcraft expansion, so it seems very likely that Metzen will take the stage and tell fans about what's coming next for the hit MMORPG.

