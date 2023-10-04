A conflict between the United States and Iran would be detrimental to the U.S.'s long-term focus on competition with the Chinese Communist Party.

This view, which Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central, shared with reporters on Wednesday underscored the military's willingness to deploy more forces to the Middle East in an attempt to prevent a larger conflict from emerging.

While the Department of Defense focused heavily on the Middle East for the first two decades of the 21st century, it has since made a shift toward the Indo-Pacific region, mainly honing in on the threat posed by the CPP. Defense officials routinely characterize China as the only country with both the desire and capability to rewrite the international order. headtopics.com

Grynkewich, also the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, acknowledged that the pivot to the Pacific region requires a reallocation of resources in that direction as well, hence their need to squash possible conflict before it reaches its infancy.

"We recognize that the long-term existential threat is to the rules-based international order and the challenge that China poses to that rules-based international order," he said."We hope that we don't ever get to the point of conflict with China, which is why competition right now is so important to really meter how we're competing appropriately. headtopics.com

