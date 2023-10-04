War and political instability will likely take center stage at a summit of European leaders in Spain

An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh carries her suitcase to a tent camp after arriving to Armenia’s Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Armenian officials say that by Friday evening over 97,700 people had left Nagorno-Karabakh. The region’s population was around 120,000 before the exodus began.

The humanitarian tragedy of some 100,000 Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, followed a brutal military operation last month and touched a raw nerve in Europe.

Instead, officials said that many leaders will be huddling with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to show backing for his government as it grapples with the humanitarian plight and try to lure Yerevan away from Moscow’s diplomatic grasp. headtopics.com

Erdogan, whose nation was shaken by a suicide bombing close to the parliament on Sunday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, is another no-show. Turkish air force has since been striking suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, following the bombing.

“France will be present but our president won’t be at the table? Of course this was not acceptable for Aliyev and Azerbaijan,” Celik said. Paris is considered an ally of Armenia while Turkey backs Baku.But the forum of the European Political Community will still be a rare occasion where leaders of rival nations such as Serbia and Kosovo will be gathered in one plenary room. headtopics.com

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as some signs of strain showSome of Europe’s top diplomats gather in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia as signs emerge of political strain.

2030 World Cup Hosts: Morocco, Spain And PortugalThe opening ceremony and first three matches will take place in South America.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host 2030 World Cup with opening matches in South AmericaA unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America to celebrate 100-year anniversary.