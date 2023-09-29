Want to report graffiti or broken traffic lights? Imperial Beach now has an app for that.

Users will be able to check for updates with a tracking number after reporting an issue Imperial Beach residents and visitors wanting to report issues to the city without having to visit city hall can now reach out via a mobile app.
The MyImperialBeach app recently launched with the goal of ensuring that complaints are properly routed and resolved, as well as tracking where and what kinds of problems commonly arise, said Russell Mercer, the city’s GIS manager.
Its design resembles various features already available on the municipality’s website, including a calendar of local events, access to agendas and livestreams of City Council and commission meetings and contact information for all departments.The system is intended more for non-emergency communications. To report issues, users can select from multiple categories such as abandoned vehicles, graffiti on private and public properties, illegal dumping and lodging, sewage main problems, sidewalk or traffic signal repairs, street sweeping and brush removal. For animal control-related concerns, the app asks that reports be made to Chula Vista.
