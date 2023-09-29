Want to report graffiti or broken traffic lights? Imperial Beach now has an app for that.

Users will be able to check for updates with a tracking number after reporting an issue Imperial Beach residents and visitors wanting to report issues to the city without having to visit city hall can now reach out via a mobile app.

The MyImperialBeach app recently launched with the goal of ensuring that complaints are properly routed and resolved, as well as tracking where and what kinds of problems commonly arise, said Russell Mercer, the city’s GIS manager.

Its design resembles various features already available on the municipality’s website, including a calendar of local events, access to agendas and livestreams of City Council and commission meetings and contact information for all departments.The system is intended more for non-emergency communications. To report issues, users can select from multiple categories such as abandoned vehicles, graffiti on private and public properties, illegal dumping and lodging, sewage main problems, sidewalk or traffic signal repairs, street sweeping and brush removal. For animal control-related concerns, the app asks that reports be made to Chula Vista.

Read more:

sdut »

Bye-bye Bama Bayou: demolition begins on vacant building in Orange BeachFor years, the abandoned property has sat right next to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Bye-bye Bama Bayou: demolition begins on vacant building in Orange BeachBye-bye Bama Bayou: demolition begins on vacant building in Orange Beach

Sperm whale calf euthanized after stranding on beach near Marineland in Flagler CountyA sperm whale calf that was found stranded on the beach near Marineland in Flagler County on Wednesday had to be euthanized, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Huntington Beach restaurants' Mai Tais for Maui kicks off in OctoberThe monthlong Ohana Mai Tai fundraiser includes over a dozen Surf City restaurants, where 100 percent of their Mai Tai sales will go to the Legacy of Aloha Foundation.​

Solana Beach trailblazer honored by Rep. Mike LevinLisa Montes is a descendant of the original Mexican families who settled in La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach in the 1920s.

Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOLBinance, one of the top crypto exchanges in the world, announced on Thursday that there will be a brief interruption of EUR payments due to Paysafe’s