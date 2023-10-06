Want to live better in retirement? It's not that hard, but it may surprise you.

Which of the following has the biggest impact on your ability to sustain your preretirement standard of living?

Don’t be too hard on yourself for thinking the correct answer is the first one, since almost everyone makes this same mistake. But better-than-average market returns make a surprisingly small difference, according to the Vanguard Retirement Readiness Model (VRRM), a new and proprietary model that Vanguard recently created.

That’s far short of the 83% that Vanguard estimates this worker in retirement would need to maintain his preretirement standard of living. To explore what could improve this median worker’s chances of maintaining his preretirement standard of living, Vanguard measured the impact of changes in three areas. These are the three options listed in my pop quiz above. headtopics.com

Accessing home equity. Vanguard next estimated the impact of allowing the retiree to supplement his retirement income by accessing home equity, either via using a reverse mortgage or by selling and moving to a lower-cost housing market. This increased the SRR for the median worker by just 4 percentage points.

Why does Vanguard’s “optimistic” market scenario make such a small difference to the median worker’s SRR? The answer is that the median worker has relatively little invested in his retirement portfolio to begin with, and has relatively little of that portfolio allocated to equities. headtopics.com

