“We knew there was a space and need for this, we just needed to develop the course into a bachelor’s degree and get it ratified,” Irene McCormick, a senior lecturer at the university, told the The major will take 40 tech-savvy students in its cohort next year, although McCormick is expecting many more to be turned away after the popularity of the university’s summer course.have offered one-off courses in influencer strategy, business and communications, but SETU has become a pioneer as the first to dedicate an entire major to the job.

Rather than explaining execution — like how to post on Instagram or piece together a TikTok — he can focus on the theories behind influencer advertising.Schools such as USC, Cornell, Duke and Chapman have offered one-off courses in influencer strategy, business and communications, but SETU is evolving as a pioneer, dedicating an entire major to the job. headtopics.com

“Influencer marketing is the best thing that we have, in order to get people to think someone like me uses this product, the product is good for someone like me,” said Hafen, who noted that social media is a primary way of sharing information.

