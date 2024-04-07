Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant Interested in Continuing Justified

Pulling a con involving a fake terminal illness with his prison guard accomplice, Walton Goggins ' Boyd Crowder turns a prison transfer into a successful bid for freedom. And it didn't take long for Timothy Olyphant 's Raylan Givens to learn what went down, with the news coming on over his phone – just as the season finale credits of Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified : City Primeval kicked in.
Killer cliffhanger, right? Unfortunately, with Olyphant's & Goggins' respective work schedules looking pretty packed, fans have been worrying that they might not ever get to see where the threads from the finale lead. Speaking with The Daily Beast, Goggins makes it clear that there is 'another chapter to this story' and that they're interested in telling it. 'I think everyone wants to do another lap , and, again, this is not a money grab . Our motivations are pure because there was no reason for me to go back. When I say I needed to be talked into it, they made a very compelling argument that there is another chapter to this story, and they're right,' Goggins shared. 'I think everyone wants to do it, and we hope we get the opportunity to do it. It's a matter of it making sense for FX, and I know in their hearts they want to do it, and it's also about timing. Hopefully, that will happe
Walton Goggins Timothy Olyphant Justified TV Series Continuation
