Walt Disney Pictures VFX Workers Unanimously Vote to Unionize

The Big Picture Visual effects artists at the House of Mouse's flagship studio are about to get a strong labor force behind them. VFX employees at Walt Disney Pictures have unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), becoming the second in-house visual effects group to join a union.

In an election held by the National Labor Relations Board, Walt Disney Pictures' VFX artists voted 13-0 to unionize with IATSE. A number of senior VFX workers at Disney spoke about the historic nature of the unionization. "For so long we’ve wanted the same protections as everyone else, but there was no hope in sight," Disney VFX artist Mack Robinson said in a statement.

"Today’s unanimous victory shows that VFX workers everywhere have a clear path to winning a meaningful say about their working conditions and quality of life. We’ll be continuing our work to win a great contract, but we need to bring every studio and vendor in line to bring those union standards to all VFX workers.

The vote marks a major labor victory for Hollywood's often-overlooked VFX artists. While most crew members, such as production designers, makeup artists and propmasters have been represented by IATSE, VFX artists have historically been non-union employees. headtopics.com

VFX Workers Have Been Pushing for Fairer Labor Conditions The decision by Disney workers to unionize reflects major questions that have been raised about overall labor and pay in Hollywood. VFX artists have gotten in on the action by pushing for higher wages, retirement benefits, additional healthcare and insurance benefits, and other benefits afforded to unionized workers.

While the WGA strike may have ended after five months, SAG-AFTRA remains on the picket lines, and the decision by Disney's VFX workers to unionize appears to show that the actors have backup when it comes to pressing for fairer working conditions.

