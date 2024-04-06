Walmart to pay $45 million settlement to customers over alleged deceptive pricing

Some grocery shoppers could be entitled to cash payments from Walmart as part of its recent $45 million settlement. In some cases, customers could get as much as $500 back.A lawsuit filed in October 2022 alleged that customers were charged more for certain sold-by-weight products and bagged fruit than the "lowest advertised per pound/ounce price," according to a copy of the suit obtained by FOX Business .

This includes certain sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products and certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags. The lawsuit alleged that Walmart conducted this "deceptive" business practice at stores nationwide.While Walmart has denied these allegations, it agreed to tens of millions of dollars to settle the litigation."We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and nee

