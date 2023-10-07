Walmart to ditch degree requirements for hundreds of corporate jobs to help eliminate 'unnecessary barriers'

Woman accuses Walmart of ‘racism’ after she’s restrained for throwing food at cop, telling him to ‘drag me the f–k out’Applicants can have either a college degree or show they have the necessary skills through prior experience.

“While degrees should be part of the equation and in some cases even required, there are many roles where a degree is simply unnecessary, including at corporate headquarters,” Lorraine Stomski, Walmart’s senior vice president of associate learning and leadership, and Julie Gehrki, vice president of philanthropy, wrote in the blog post.

The move is part of a larger effort for the big-box chain to invest in growth opportunities, it said.The Arkansas-based company is also working on granting employees college credits for on-the-job training. headtopics.com

The company is focused on “eliminating unnecessary barriers for associates to advance in their careers” and noted that 75% of its managers, who earn approximately $113,000 a year, started in hourly roles, which don’t require degrees.

The workforce must recognize skills the same way it does degrees, the post said, and give those without degrees the same benefits as those with them. “Walmart believes the U.S. workforce system needs to transition to a system that recognizes and understands skills in the same way it recognizes and understands college degrees,” the company said in a post.Many major employers including Dell, IBM and Bank of America have eliminated college degree requirement for most jobs, in part to attract new talent amid labor shortages. headtopics.com

During the summer, Walmart changed its wage structures to pay new workers less, which it said would increase the ability to move workers between departments,

